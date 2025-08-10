Diksha fights back to even par, lies 13th in London

London, Aug 10 (PTI) Indian golfer Diksha Dagar survived a roller-coaster back nine to card an even par 73 in the second round of the PIF London Championship held at Centurion Club.

Diksha, who has had a series of Top-10s this season, is now Tied-13th after being Tied-10th at the end of the first day.

Of the four Indian women who teed up this week, three made the cut. The other two were Pranavi Urs and Aditi Ashok.

Pranavi (75-71) was even par for two days at the Par-73 Centurion Club and was Tied-28th. Aditi Ashok (73-74) was T-37 at 1-over for two rounds. Rookie Avani Prashanth (76-76) missed the cut. The cut fell at +3 with 65 players making it through to the final day of action at Centurion Club.

Diksha birdied the first and the sixth with a bogey in between on the third to turn in 1-under. On the back nine, she dropped a shot on the 10th and then gave away a double bogey on the Par-4 12th.

The gritty golfer birdied the 13th and the 16th to recover to even par 73.

In the Individual competition, Germany’s Laura Fünfstück fired a round of 70 (-3) on day two to hold a three-shot lead heading into the final day.

Four players are in a share of second place with Spain’s Carlota Ciganda, Belgium’s Manon De Roey, France’s Perrine Delacour and South Africa’s Casandra Alexander all on six-under-par.

England’s Cara Gainer and Switzerland’s Chiara Tamburlini are in a tie for sixth place on five-under-par with five players one shot further back in T8.

Team Du Toit comprising Danielle Du Toit, Sarah Kemp, Marta Sanz Barrio, and Megan Dennis secured a one-stroke victory winning with a total of 29-under-par at the PIF London Championship.

Diksha in Team Nadaud finished seventh, and Avani Prashanth was in Team Briem, which was also tied seventh. Aditi led the team, which had Pranavi, and they were 21st.