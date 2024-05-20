Diksha finds form, finishes Tied-24th along side Pranavi and Tveasa in German Masters

Brandenburg (Germany), May 20 (PTI) Indian golfer Diksha Dagar finally returned to form, finishing tied-24th along side compatriots Pranavi Urs and Tvesa Malik at the 2024 Amundi German Masters here.

Diksha finally got her mojo back as she fired six birdies on the second nine, which was the front side of the Golf & Country Club Seddiner See.

After being one-over for her first nine holes, Diksha had six birdies in the next eight holes and finished with a 67 for a total of 1-under 215.

Pranavi, who was tied-second after the first round, shot 69 which included a streak of four birdies from the 13th to 16th.

Tvesa, who made the cut on the line, finished with 71 that had two birdies and one bogey. She was also 1-under for four days.

The three Indian golfers, all of whom are multiple winners on their home turf at the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour, will next play at the Jabra Ladies Open.

It was a dream week for Alexandra Försterling as she won the title here after a dramatic playoff.

The Berlin-based golfer sunk her birdie putt on the second playoff hole to defeat close friend Emma Spitz and secure her fourth LET title. Försterling has now won in her last two starts on the LET in 2024. The final round saw an intense battle with Försterling and Austria's Spitz going head-to-head on the golf course as they started the day as joint-leaders on seven-under-par.

As the duo headed down the last, Spitz had a one-shot lead but Försterling hit her second shot to leave a tap-in birdie of her own and managed to level the scores at 12-under-par after 72 holes.

The friends then headed back to the 18th and they both made birdies on the first playoff hole before Försterling rolled in her birdie on the second playoff hole to become the first German to win on home soil on the LET.

It was a great final day for Spitz, who went bogey-free and came close to securing her maiden Ladies European Tour (LET) title.

England's Gabriella Cowley had another excellent day, shooting a six-under 66 to finish in outright third place on 10-under-par.

Germany's Laura Füenfstüeck produced the round of the day firing a 64 (-8) to finish in a tie for fourth place alongside Australia’s Kirsten Rudgeley, who carded a 65 (-7).

England's Eleanor Givens and Slovenia's Ana Belac ended the week in a tie for sixth place on seven-under-par. PTI Cor SSC SSC SSC