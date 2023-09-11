Diksha finishes 21st, stays third on Order of Merit in Europe

Hilversum (The Netherlands), Sep 11 (PTI) Diksha Dagar carded a decent 2-under 70 on the final day to finish a modest tied-21st on the Ladies European Tour's Big Green Egg Open here.

The 22-year-old left-hander had rounds of 71-70-70 for an aggregate of 5-under 211, which was not enough to maintain her run of top-10 finishes.

Diksha had two birdies and one bogey on either side of the Hilversumsche Golf Club in the final round.

Despite the modest finish, Diksha stayed in third place in the Race to Costa Del Sol -- the LET's Order of Merit.

It has been a great season for Diksha so far with the Indian winning a tournament and having six top-10 finishes. She also notched up a career-best finish in a Major -- a T-21 in the AIG Women's Open.

India's Vani Kapoor (70) finished tied-39th at 1-under 215, while Amandeep Drall, Tvesa Malik, Ridhima Dilawari and amateur Avani Prashanth had missed the cut.

A thrilling final day saw Thai rookie Trichat Cheenglab land her maiden LET title as she fired a 67 (-5) to win by one shot. With seven players tied at the top prior to the final round, it was a close affair.

Cheenglab posted six birdies, including a wonderful four on the par-5 18th to pip Lydia Hall and Nicole Broch Estrup to glory on 12-under par.

Playing in the final group alongside Welsh duo Chloe Williams and Lydia Hall, Cheenglab birdied her opening hole at the par-5 as the latter eagled to break from the pack and take the sole lead.

In the final stages after Broch Estrup set the clubhouse target at 11-under par with a sensational 65, Cheenglab and Hall both required two birdies in their final five holes to topple the score.

The rookie struck first with a birdie on the par-3 14th only for Hall to respond with one of her own on the par-4 15th. Hall gave shots back on the 16th and 17th after finding trouble off the tee, meaning the one-time LET winner required an eagle on the last hole with Cheenglab needing a birdie.

Hall saw her eagle attempt shave the hole leaving Cheenglab with a four-footer for the win after a clutch chip.

The 28-year-old became the seventh Thai player to win on the LET.

Hall and Estrup recorded their best results of the 2023 season with the T2 finishes at the Big Green Egg Open.

Sara Kjellker and Chloe Williams shared a tie for the fourth place on 10-under par, while Italy's Alessandra Fanali finished sole sixth on nine-under par following a fantastic final round 66 (-6).

In the 2023 Race to Costa del Sol, the top-three players remained the same with Celine Boutier leading followed by Ana Peláez Trivino in second place and Diksha in third. Cheenglab moved into fourth place on 1,317.72 points and extended her lead at the top of the 'Rookie of the Year' standings. PTI Corr AM AM AM