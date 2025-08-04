Diksha finishes 46th as Japan’s Yamashita wins AIG Women’s Open

Porthcawl (Wales), Aug 4 (PTI) India's Diksha Dagar endured a rough outing, carding a five-over 77 in the weather-hit final round to finish tied 46th at the AIG Women’s Open here.

She had eight bogeys against three birdies as she finished the week at six-over with rounds of 71-73-73-77.

Diksha, the only Indian to make the AIG Women’s Open this year, was making her second cut at the Major, which is the last one of the five for women each season.

Diksha bogeyed the first and had four more in first seven holes and had only one birdie. She later had three bogeys and two birdies for a total of eight bogeys and three birdies.

In the LET Order of Merit, England’s Mimi Rhodes remains top of the leaderboard on 1,708.88 points, followed by Czechia’s Sara Kouskova on 1,473.71, and Singapore’s Shannon Tan in third on 1,419.95.

Diksha is 12th on the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit.

Japan’s Miyu Yamashita captured her first major title in commanding fashion at Royal Porthcawl, earning a winner’s check of USD 1,462,500.

England’s Charley Hull was two shots back on nine-under par in T2 alongside Japan’s Minami Katsu.

Two shots further back were Japan’s Rio Takeda and South Korea’s A Lim Kim, who were both in a tie for fourth place, on seven-under par.

The players head to the PIF London Championship next week.