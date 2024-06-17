Diksha finishes T-6 in Rome for a third Top-10 in 2024

Rome, Jun 17 (PTI) Indian golfer Diksha Dagar carded an underwhelming 71 in the final round to sign off from the Ladies Italian Open at tied-6th place, her third Top-10 finish of the season.

Diksha, who had one birdie and one bogey in the second round, managed just two birdies and one bogey in the third for a total of of 6-under 210.

It was her third Top-10 of the season but the first since late April in Johannesburg, where she was third. Since then she has had four other Top-25 finishes.

Her teammate Pranavi Urs, who is playing her first full season after emerging as the winner of the Order of Merit in Hero Women’s Pro Tour in India in 2022, finished T-19 with a final day's card of 72 and Tvesa Malik, slowly making a comeback, was T-41 with a final round of 73.

Diksha was four shots behind the winner, Amy Taylor (69), who won her maiden Ladies European Tour (LET) title by one shot over Spain's Maria Hernandez (67) to grab the famous trophy at the Golf Nazionale.

Camille Chevalier was tied third with Singapore's Shannon Tan and Italian amateur Francesca Fiorellini.

Diksha stayed patient even though her birdie putts did not fall. She gave away just three shots in the entire week – one in each round. She had six birdies on the first day and one on the second and two on the final day.

Diksha moved one place up on the LET Order of Merit and is now tenth, while Pranavi is 12th.

Last year, Diksha was third with nine Top-10s including a title at Czech Ladies Masters.

Diksha was one of the five players in a tie for sixth, a group which included Pia Babnik, Alessandro Fanali, Emma Spitz and Kirsten Rudgeley, who all fired a final round 67.

Next up on the LET is a trip to Prague for the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open.