Diksha finishes tied-3rd in Joburg

Johannesburg, Apr 21 (PTI) Diksha Dagar fired four birdies on a splendid back nine and rocketed to a third-place finish in the Joburg Ladies Open here on Sunday.

Diksha, who finished the third round in tied fifth place, carded a 3-under 70 on the Par-73 Modderfontein Golf Club and totaled 9-under 283 to finish tied-third alongside Spaniard Luna Sobron Galmes (71). Her earlier rounds were 73-71-69-70.

This was Diksha’s best finish of the 2024 season and her third top-10 finish. She was ninth at the Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco and then tied-sixth at Aramco Ladies in Florida.

Tvesa Malik, who looked set for a top-10 finish as she birdied three times on the front nine, had a disappointing back nine, dropping two bogeys and a double bogey and ended with 1-over 74 and fell to tied 29th after being tied 24 overnight.

Vani Kapoor (74) was tied 41 and Ridhima Dilawari (79) was tied 66, as all four Indian women made the cut.

Swiss rookie Chiara Tamburlini completed a superb win with a final round of 3-under 70 that took her total to 17-under 275 and she won the title and a cheque of Euro 45,000.

Thailand’s Aunchsia Utama (71) was the sole second and Diksha was tied third with Galmes.

Diksha had a slow start with one bogey on the front nine, where she dropped a shot on the par-3 fourth hole.

She parred the rest of the eight holes on the front nine and on the back nine, birdied the 11th, 12th and 13th and added a fourth birdie on the 18th for a round of 70. She picked up Euro 15,750.

Tajmburlini had seven birdies against one bogey in the first 16 holes and then dropped a bogey on the 17th and a double bogey on the 18th as nerves got the better of her. But she had a massive cushion and still won by seven shots. PTI Corr AYG UNG