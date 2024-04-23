Diksha goes up to 11th on Order of Merit, achieves career's best world ranking

Johannesburg, Apr 23 (PTI) Indian golfer Diksha Dagar on Tuesday rose to the 11th position on the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit after her third-place finish at the Joburg Ladies Open and also achieved her career's best world ranking.

Diksha is now ranked 138th in the world.

She shot 73-71-69-70 to total 9-under and was tied third at the Joburg Ladies Open, which was won by rookie Chiara Tamburlini at Modderfontein Golf Club.

In five starts in 2024, Diksha has been in Top-10 three times – T-9 at Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco, T-6 at Aramco Ladies Florida and T-3 at Joburg Ladies.

AT the same event, Tvesa Malik was T-29, Vani Kapoor was T-41 and Ridhima Dilawari was T-66.

Next up for Diksha is Investec South African Women's Open at the picturesque Erinvale Country and Golf Estate. A total of 120 players from 34 nations will tee up in the four-day event between April 25-28.

The other Indians in the event will be Tvesa, Vani and Ridhima.

The tournament marks the eighth event of 2024's LET schedule and the finale of this year's Sunshine Ladies Tour, which will once again co-sanction the meet.

Erinvale has twice hosted the men's Investec South African Open in 2003 and 2004, both of which were won by home favourite Trevor Immelman.

The course also staged the first men's World Cup of Golf in 1996. The competition was won by the duo of Ernie Els and Wayne Westner.

A host of stars will be taking to the fairways including three of the top five in this year's Order of Merit with England's Bronte Law, Switzerland's Tamburlini and Singapore's Shannon Tan, who is fourth, in action.

Among the past winners are Alice Hewson (2020), Diksha Dagar (2019), legendary South African Lee Ann Pace (2014, 2015, 2017, 2021, 2022) and another South African, Tandi McCallum.

Defending champion Ashleigh Buhai is absent in Cape Town after playing in last week's Chevron Championship.