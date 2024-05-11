Diksha hangs on, Pranavi at T-14 after wet second day in Korea

Seoul, May 11 (PTI) Indian golfer Diksha Dagar recovered from a rough first day while compatriots Pranavi Urs and Vani Kapoor managed to finish their second rounds at the Aramco Team Series Korea here on Saturday.

Pranavi (69-77) shot 5-over 77 but was sure to make the cut as she was 2-over for 36 holes. She was Tied-14th, down from overnight Tied-second.

Vani (77-74) was seven-over and Tied-55th and on the cut line. Diksha, playing her 100th LET event, recovered from her first round 79 and was 1-under through 10 holes and provisionally placed at T-50.

When play was suspended for the day, Colombia’s Mariajo Uribe was sitting one shot clear on five-under par.

Team Kang held the clubhouse lead on 23-under par in the Team event.

Only the players who teed off in the morning were able to complete their rounds and half the field -- 54 players -- were yet to finish their rounds.

Pranavi had a choppy round with two birdies, five bogeys and a double bogey in her 77. Vani had three birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey in her 74.

As the rain poured down during round two at New Korea Country Club, the horn sounded at 4:15pm on Saturday, calling the players in. Later, a decision was made to suspend the action for the remainder of the day.

Uribe, winner of the NSW Women’s Open, has eight holes remaining in her second round. The Colombian started the day one shot behind home star Hoo-Jyo Kim but leapfrogged the Major winner after chipping in for eagle on the par-5 17th.

Denmark’s Nicole Broch Estrup and Germany’s Carolin Kauffmann held the clubhouse lead on one-under par, having completed their rounds on Saturday morning. World No. 8 Charley Hull shared their score with nine holes remaining in round two.

In the team competition, Danielle Kang's squad of England's Lily May Humphreys, China's Tian Xiaolin and amateur Kyu Ho Lee held the clubhouse lead on 23-under par.