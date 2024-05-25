Diksha likely to make cut at Jabra Ladies Open

Evian-Les-Bains (France), May 25 (PTI) Diksha Dagar could be the only Indian golfer making the cut at the weather-hit Jabra Ladies Open here after being placed tied 26th, even as Sneha Singh waits in suspense.

Advertisment

Diksha was 1-over through 12 holes in the second and was 2-over for the tournament following her first round 1-over 72.

Diksha was provisionally placed tied 26th, even as the other Indians had finished and were waiting for the cut line to be decided.

With the cut likely at 5-over or 6-over, Sneha Singh (74-74) was 6-over and tied 68th, while it looked bleak for Tvesa Malik (77-72) at 7-over and T-74. It was a sure missed cut for Amandeep Drall (76-76), while Pranavi Urs and Vani Kapoor withdrew after the first rounds of 79 and 81.

Advertisment

Morgane Metraux of Switzerland holds a five-stroke overnight lead over France's Agathe Sauzon after the second-round play was suspended for the day. Play was suspended for the first time due to inclement weather at 2.55pm on Friday and, after a one-hour delay, for a second time at 6.08pm, as thunderstorms moved across the Evian Resort.

Starting from the sixth – players start from the first and the sixth and the 15h at the Evian Resort Golf Club this week – Diksha parred her first six holes before dropping a shot on the 12th hole.

She got back that loss with a birdie on the 13th but gave another shot away on the 18th.

At six-under-par, Sauzon is three strokes ahead of five other players. Jana Melichova and Moa Folke were in the clubhouse, with Chiara Tamburlini, Lauren Walsh and Nastasia Nadaud yet to complete their rounds. PTI Cor AH AH