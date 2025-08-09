Diksha makes late recovery, lies 10th after first round in London

London (UK), Aug 9 (PTI) Indian golfer Diksha Dagar recovered from a double bogey on her second nine with two late birdies in the last four holes to finish with 3-under 70 on the opening day of the PIF London Championship.

She was Tied-10th at the Ladies European Tour event at the Par-73 course in the Ladies European Tour event.

Aditi Ashok (73) was T-37, Pranavi Urs (75) T-67 and Avani Prashanth (76) was T-75.

Aditi had four birdies and as many bogeys, while Pranavi had five birdies, three bogeys and two double bogeys in a 2-over 75. Avani parred her entire front nine and had one birdie against four bogeys in the 76.

Alexandra Swayne and Laura Fünfstück lead the Individual competition with Team Nadaud on top at the end of the first day of action. In glorious conditions at Centurion Club, Swayne and Fünfstück both fired rounds of 67 (-6) on the first day to share the lead. PTI Corr AT AT