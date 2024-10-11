Diksha misses cut narrowly in Taiwan

Taoyuan (Chinese Taipei), Oct 11 (PTI) Indian golfer Diksha Dagar made a valiant attempt on the back nine but could not save herself from missing the cut at the inaugural Wistron Ladies Open here on Friday.

Diksha came back from 2-over, but she could card only two birdies.

She missed some birdie chances too, and missed the cut to exit from the tournament early for the second time in as many weeks. She finished T-63rd as 62 players made the cut.

Diksha paid the price of 6-over 78 in the first round, and even a 72 on the second with two birdies and two bogeys could not keep her in the event.

She is next due to play the Hero Women’s Indian Open at home. The LET has no event next week.

Windy conditions proved to be tricky on Friday with low scores hard to come by at the Sunrise Golf and Country Club.

Meanwhile, the Order of Merit leader Chiara Tamburlini moved into sole lead despite a 1-over 73 in the second round. She had 66 in the first round and is 5-under for 36 holes and one clear of overnight co-leader Chonlada Chayanun of Thailand (66-74) at 4-under.

Tamburlini, who was in a share of the lead after 18 holes, had a more difficult second day, carding a round of 73 (+1).

Thailand’s Chonlada Chayanun was co-leader after the first round alongside Tamburlini, but also had a difficult second day.

Five players are in a share of third place with South Africa’s Casandra Alexander, home star Yu-Sang Hou, Anne Van Dam of the Netherlands and Thai duo Kusuma Meechai and Supamas Sangchan all on three-under-par.

Three players sit one shot further back rounding out the top 10 with Manon De Roey, Pei-Ying Tsai and Moa Folke all on two-under-par.

The cut fell at +5 with 62 players making it through to the final two days of action.