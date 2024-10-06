Diksha misses cut, team finishes 12th at Aramco Series

Shenzhen, Oct 6 (PTI) India's Diksha Dagar endured another disappointing day with a four-over 77 to miss the cut at Aramco Team Series here.

After a 76 in the first round, the Indian needed a low round to make the cut, but it just did not happen as she had only one birdie against five bogeys, four of which were on the backstretch of the course.

Diksha’s team also finished 12th and her teammates were Moa Folke, Xinyu Cao and Ding The highlight was Folke pulling off a hole-in-one on the Par-3 eighth hole.

In the Individual competition, China’s Xiyu Lin and France’s Celine Boutier were tied at the top of the leaderboard on 12-under-par.

Defending champion Lin fired another round of 67 (-6) with seven birdies and one bogey on her scorecard to have a great chance of keeping the Individual trophy with her.

Five-time LET winner Boutier followed up her first round of 66 (-7) with a bogey-free 68 (-5) on day two to join the Olympic bronze medallist at the top of the leaderboard.

China’s Wenbo Liu was in outright third place on nine-under-par after carding a 68 (-5) in the second round.

Six players are in a share of fourth place on eight-under-par including France’s Pauline Roussin-Bouchard who fired the round of the day with a 66 (-7).

Team Tamburlini secured a one-stroke victory winning with a total of 37-under-par in the Team event.

The quartet of Switzerland’s Chiara Tamburlini, South Africa’s Lee-Anne Pace, China’s Qianhui Lin and amateur Yanxuan Peng began the day in second place on -19 on the World Cup Course.

It came down to the final hole, where the captain, Tamburlini, rolled in her birdie putt to spark celebrations on the green. Pace was on a winning team in the Team event for the first time.

Team Boutier pushed the winners all the way, finishing in second place on 36-under-par after producing back-to-back rounds of -18 in China. Team Angel Yin were third on 34-under.

The cut fell at +2 with 65 players making it through to the final round of action at Mission Hills China.