Diksha misses first cut in four months, Sharma T-20 in Scandinavian

Helsingborg (Sweden), Jun 8 (PTI) Diksha Dagar missed her first cut since February this year as she exited early in the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed Open.

Diksha shot rounds of 75 and 73 over two days and fell well short of the cut line.

She was 4-over and the cut fell at 2-under.

She had three birdies in the second round but also gave away four bogeys. She had one birdie and three bogeys on the opening day.

This was Olympic-bound Diksha's second missed cut in the season during which she has had three top-10 finishes.

Shubhankar Sharma, who had a superb start in the first round with three birdies, repeated his 69 in the second. In both the rounds, he had five birdies against two bogeys to be 6-under.

When the second round finally ended late in the evening, he was tied-20.

Swede Sebastian Söderberg leads the field with 63-66 at 15-under and is way ahead of the field. The closest rival is Scott Jamieson (67-65) at 12-under. Lying third is Frenchman Julien Guerrier (69-64) at 11-under.

Jorge Campillo (68-67) is lying fourth at 9-under with (68-67) alongside three Swedes -- the 2022 champion Linn Grant (67-68), the leading woman player, Jesper Svensson (68-67) and Jens Danthorp (68-67).

Soderberg, 33, had seven birdies and an eagle in the first round and then added four birdies and an eagle in the second. He was bogey-free for 36 holes.

The Scandinavian Mixed is co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and Ladies European Tour, with 78 men and 78 women competing on the same course for one prize fund and one trophy.