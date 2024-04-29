Diksha moves into Top-10 of LET Order of Merit after South African Open performance

Cape Town, Apr 29 (PTI) Indian golfer Diksha Dagar moved into the Top-10 of the Ladies European Tour’s Order of Merit after another creditable finish at the Investec South African Women’s Open.

Diksha is now ninth on the LET, with 455 points. England’s Bronte Law is on top, followed by this week’s winner Manon de Roey of Belgium.

Pranavi Urs is the next best Indian at 25th place in her rookie year.

Diksha is a near certainty for the upcoming Paris Olympic Games, which will be her second one, after a debut appearance in Tokyo. She will play alongside Aditi Ashok, who will play her third Olympic Games.

Diksha, who was third on the LET in 2023 with one win in Tipsport Czech Republic and Top-3 finishes in Amundi German Masters and the Hero Women’s Indian Open, has now had three Top-10s in 2024.

With the LET taking a break this week, Diksha will be back in action at the Aramco Ladies Korea next week along with Pranavi Urs.

In the next LET event, the Indians in action are Diksha, Pranavi and Vani Kapoor.

In the event after that, the Amundi German Masters, there will be six Indians with Diksha, Pranavi and Vani being accompanied by Tvesa Malik. Sneha Singh and amateur Avani Prashanth have also got invitation for the event.