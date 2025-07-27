Diksha moves to 48th as Lottie Woad stays ahead in Scotland

North Ayrshire (Scotland), Jul 27 (PTI) Indian golfer Diksha Dagar improved slightly in the third round of the 2025 ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open as she moved up 11 spots to tied-48th on day 3 at the Dundonald Links here.

The 24-year-old winner of two Ladies European Tour titles, who was tied-59th on day 2, had two birdies and a bogey, all in the first six holes.

Diksha birdied the third and the sixth holes and dropped her only shot on the fifth. She parred her last 12 holes as she compiled 1-under 71 on a day when the weather was good and there was no breeze. She had shot 69 and 76 in the first two rounds.

The other two Indians, Pranavi Urs and Tvesa Malik, had earlier missed the cut.

England's Lottie Woad fired a round of 67 (-5) to take a two-shot lead into the last day.

The English star got off to a steady start before rolling in her first birdie of the day on the fifth.

Woad then made back-to-back birdies on the seventh and eighth holes and added another birdie on the 10th hole.

The former world number one amateur made a birdie on the 14th before only her second dropped shot of the week on the 15th, but she soon bounced back with a birdie on the 17th to lead with a score of 17-under-par.

Woad made her professional debut this week having secured her LPGA Tour card through the LPGA Elite Amateur Pathway (LEAP) after a T3 finish at the Amundi Evian Championship.

The 21-year-old Woad is seeking her first win as a pro, but while being an amateur she won the 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open earlier in July.

Korea's Sei Young Kim and Denmark's Nanna Koerstz Madsen share the second place on 15-under-par at the 54-hole mark.

The 12-time LPGA winner Kim fired a round of 66 (-6). Madsen produced a round of 67 (-5) on day three, which included two bogeys, five birdies and a chip-in eagle on the third to be two shots behind leader Woad.