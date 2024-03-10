Diksha moves to tied sixth place as Pranavi drops to 22nd

Tampa (US), March 10 (PTI) Indian golfer Diksha Dagar shot 2-under-70 in strong windy conditions to stay afloat at the Aramco Team Series here.

Dagar, third on the LET Order of Merit last season, is now 5-under for 36 holes and lying tied sixth, as she moved up from overnight T-16 at the Feather Sound Country Club.

Other Indian in the fray, Pranavi Urs, who was tied-fifth after the first round, slipped down the leaderboard with a 2-over 74. Pranavi is now 2-under for 36 holes and T-22, down from T-5 after the first day.

Pranavi shot 67 on the first day and Diksha had a 69.

England’s Charley Hull climbed to the top of the leaderboard after back-to-back rounds of 68 (-4). She is now 8-under for two rounds.

Alexandra Fosterling (70) of Germany and Spaniard Carlota Ciganda (71) are tied for second at 7-under. Ana Pelaez Trivino of Spain (70-68) was fourth.

“I had a good round. I'm very satisfied with it. And I have dropped two silly shorts, which were inside handouts, but never mind. The last few holes were tougher because of the wind and I didn't lose grip,“ Dagar said.

“It was a very strong wind, like having to play three club extra or having to keep the ball low. So it becomes challenging to decide what club to hit. I'm happy with my position. For tomorrow my plan is just play after shot, because after shots count.” Dagar started on the tenth and bogeyed the 11th, but birdies on 13th, 14th and 17th saw her turn in 2-under. She had a birdie on first but gave back that on the sixth, her 15th hole of the day.

Pranavi parred her first six holes and then had three bogeys between the seventh and 10th. She picked one birdie and closed with seven pars for a 74.

Roussin-Bouchard triumphed in the team competition with a winning score of 28-under-par at the Aramco Team Series Presented by PIF.

Team Law, of which Pranavi was a part, dropped to tied sixth after being a co-leader at the end of the first day.

Twenty-eight teams of four players battled out over two days to become the first Aramco Team Series champions of 2024. Using a unique scoring system, an amateur is also allowed to contribute in the final result of a professional tour event.

There is also a three-day individual strokeplay competition contested by 84 players. In the individual competition, it was Hull, who went bogey-free on day two rolling in birdies on holes one, nine, 11 and 17. Germany’s Alexandra Försterling and Spain’s Carlota Ciganda sit in a share of second place on the leaderboard on seven-under-par.

Defending champion Ciganda produced a round of 71 (-1) which included four birdies and three bogeys to give herself a great chance of retaining her title.