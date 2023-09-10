Diksha moves up to T-18 with bogey free second round in Netherlands

Hilversum (Netherlands), Sep 10 (PTI) India's Diksha Dagar made a smart upward move with a bogey-free two-under 70 at the Big Green Egg Open, where the second round was suspended early due to darkness.

Advertisment

Diksha, who was T-33 after the opening round, missed a few birdies but ensured there were no dropped shots as she rose to T-18.

Vani Kapoor (74-71) at T-47 was assured of making the cut, while Amandeep Drall was 3-over through 16 holes in second round. At a total of 2-over, Drall was T-58 and hanging by a slender thread when play was suspended.

With the cut expected at 2-over, Ridhima Dilawari (75-74), Tvesa Malik (77-76) and amateur Avani Prashanth (83-79) are sure to miss the cut.

Advertisment

Diksha, currently third on the Race to Costa Del Sol, birdied two Par-5s on the first and the 13th and parred the rest.

With the Top-4 from the LET Order of Merit earning a card into the LPGA Tour, the two-time winner on the LET, Diksha is looking to ensure one of the cards and maybe even topping the Order of Merit. No Indian, male or female, has won the Merit list in Europe.

Sweden’s Sofie Bringner leads by one shot on eight-under par with round two suspended.

Advertisment

Teeing off in the penultimate group on Saturday, the overnight leader still has three holes remaining at Hilversumche Golf Club after play was delayed this morning because of fog.

Six players are hot on Bringner’s heels on seven-under par having completed their second rounds. The six include, Trichat Cheenglab, Chloe Williams, Lydia Hall, Alexandra Forsterling, Sara Kjellker, and rising amateur Helen Briem.

Four players round off the top-10 on six-under par. This includes Kirsten Rudgeley, Alice Hewson, and Norwegian duo Renate Grimstad and Dorthea Forbrigd. All four players have completed their second rounds.

The round of the day came from Indian-American Gurleen Kaur who fired a 65 (-7) to move to two-under par for the tournament. PTI Cor ATK ATK