Diksha off to disappointing start in Taiwan

Taoyuan (Chinese Taipei), Oct 10 (PTI) Indian golfer Diksha Dagar endured a disappointing outing as she opened with a 6-over 78 to be tied 97th after the first round at the Wistron Ladies Open – Taiwan.

Swiss rookie Chiara Tamburlini and Chonlada Chayanun shared first place on 6-under-par.

However, it was not a great day for Diksha, who was caught in the more difficult morning session when it was very windy and testing the players.

She is in danger of missing the cut at the Sunrise Golf and Country Club. Most of the good scores came in the afternoon wave.

Facing windy conditions, Diksha started with a bogey on the tenth and then parred seven holes before dropping a double bogey on Par-5 18th.

After the turn she picked the lone birdie of the day at the third, but immediately had a triple bogey on Par-3 fourth hole and had a late bogey on eighth for a disappointing 6-over.

Tamburlini, who is leading the LET Order of Merit, began her round with a bogey at the first before a birdie on the fifth.

After another dropped shot on the sixth, the two-time LET winner found her groove making three birdies on the trot on holes eight, nine and ten.

She did the same thing on holes 12, 13 and 14 and added her final birdie of the day on the 16th hole to seal a round of 66.

Thailand’s Chayanun, who began her round from the 10th tee, went bogey-birdie in her first two holes but then didn’t drop a shot.

The Thai star rolled in birdies on holes 13, 15 and 18, as well as the second, sixth and ninth holes to also sign for a round of 66. PTI COR APA APA