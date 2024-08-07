Diksha on tied seventh, Aditi tied 13 in women's golf at Paris

Paris, Aug 7 (PTI) India’s Diksha Dagar carded 1-under 71 to be placed tied seventh, while her compatriot Aditi Ashok was on tied 13th after an even par round with two holes to go in the women’s golf competition at the Paris Olympics here on Wednesday.

Diksha missed her regular caddie, her father Col. Narender Dagar, who was torn between his wife, who is recovering from an accident, and carrying the bag for his daughter, at the challenging Le Golf National, ending up with a bogey-bogey finish after being 3-under.

Aditi, who won everyone’s heart with a stirring fourth place in Tokyo, ended with a double bogey during her even par round.

Both Diksha, who won the Czech Ladies Open last year and was tied third at the Hero Women’s Indian Open, and Aditi, a LPGA player, hit by disappointing finishes despite solid beginning.

Aditi, playing her third Olympics, was 2-under when she came to the 18th, messed up and had double bogey to finish at 72, as only 12 players were under-par.

Diksha was even better at 3-under through 16 holes and tied second at that stage.

She finished bogey-bogey and was 1-under for the day but still inside the top-10 in tied seventh place.

On a windy day when the scoring was tough, local star Celine Boutier got off to a flyer at 7-under 65 with eight birdies and one bogey. She was three clear of her nearest rival, Ashleigh Buhai of South Africa.

Four players were tied third at 2-under each.

Reigning champion Nelly Korda battled back from a poor opening stretch of holes to finish on even par, seven strokes behind Boutier.

Diksha said, “I started very good. I stayed in the fairway. I found a lot of fairways today. The greens were very good, and when I had a birdie putt chance I made some putts.

“I was going very well on the 16th hole; unfortunately, on the last hole I dropped two shots. But I'm okay with 17.

“But on 18, it was another mistake. It was a par 5 and I was on the green in three. You are taking the birdie putt and I went aggressive.” Diksha admitted she missed her father, who is her regular caddie.

“My dad was not on the bag. Unfortunately, my dad was supposed to caddie for me but his card was cancelled so he couldn't be here on time. There was some confusion. But it's all right.” The confusion arose when her father, Col. Narendar Dagar, first felt he needed to be with his wife at home as she was recuperating from an accident.

Col. Dagar told officials that he wanted another caddie, but did not realise if another caddie was allowed, then his own caddie card would be cancelled.

At the last moment Col. Dagar changed his mind and wanted to carry the bag. But he could not do that since his card had been changed. There was confusion till about 15 minutes before Diksha teed off.

Sundeep Verma ultimately carried her bag. Verma, who is part of the Indian Golf Union, had come to Paris as the caddie for Gaganjeet Bhullar in the men's competition.

Diksha said, “My father knows more about my club selection and Chimmy Sir (Sundeep Verma) was caddying for me for the first time. Anyways, it is ok.” On her outing, Diksha said, “This golf course is challenging, and it's very narrow and you have to find the fairways and the greens, as well. The rough is very thick.

“Like on the par 5, I missed the green and went into the rough. I couldn't hit inside. It was very thick and you have no idea how much to hit hard.” About the accident she said: “Maybe, you can say it was part of my Olympic experience. It was a terrible accident but by God's grace we are safe. I'm very lucky and blessed to play in the Olympics for the second time.” Aditi summed up her round, saying she was able to manage a tough day well.

“I think it was a good day for me. It was tough initially with the wind and it's tough to judge the yardages and manage the wind, too.

"I started off pretty good. That set the round. Except for the last hole (18th), I didn't make many mistakes." On her below par effort on the 18th hole, she said: "I hit a bad drive. I hit a bad second shot. I hit a bad third shot. But I think I was just, you know, on the tee, I was trying to hit a good drive because I knew it was reachable."