Diksha, Pranavi, Aditi among five Indians to tee off in Riyadh

Riyadh, Feb 10 (PTI) Five Indians will tee up as the new season of the 2026 Ladies European Tour (LET) gets underway with the PIF Saudi Ladies International at Riyadh Golf Club.

The tournament takes place from Wednesday to Saturday, and Diksha Dagar, the top ranked Indian at 25th place in 2025, will be looking to improve her place to get into the Top-3 like she did in 2023.

The other golfers are: Avani Prashanth, who has a superb first season on LET, Pranavi Urs, who did well to recover from an injury midway through the year and Hitaashee Bakshi, who sealed her card with a fine a top-3 finish as three Indians figured in the top-5 at the Hero Indian Open.

Also playing the event is Aditi Ashok, who divided her time between the LPGA and the LET, where she has won five times.

The LET has announced a record prize purse for the 2026 season with players competing for over 40 million euros for the first time in its history.

The PIF Saudi Ladies International, which is the first event of the 2026 PIF Global Series, will be contested as a 72-hole stroke play tournament, with a cut after 36 holes, and carries a prize purse of $5 million USD.

It is the first time the tournament has hosted the season-opening event on the LET and will see 120 players vying for the title.

This is the seventh edition of the tournament, which was added to the LET schedule in 2020, and the third consecutive edition held at Riyadh Golf Club.

The field of 120 players represents more than 30 nationalities with a host of LET and LPGA Tour stars competing.

2025 LET Order of Merit winner Shannon Tan, who became the first Singaporean in history to win the coveted crown, kicks off her 2026 campaign this week.

She is also joined by Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit, the 2024 winner of the tournament, alongside a myriad of European and U.S. Solheim Cup stars.

World number five and four-time LET winner Charley Hull is in attendance having finished in the top 10 during last year’s edition. PTI Corr UNG