Diksha, Pranavi among five Indians at season-ending event in Andalucia

Andalucia (Spain), Nov 26 (PTI) Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs will be among the five Indians in the field at the season-ending Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana here.

The other three are Aditi Ashok, who has received a special invite as a former champion – she won the event in 2023 – Avani Prashanth and Hitaashee Bakshi, who made the big run with a third-place finish in her home event, the Hero Women's Indian Open last month.

Diksha is the top Indian at 23rd while Pranavi is 40th and Avani is 41st. Hitaashee is 58th.

The presence of so many Indians in the season's closing event also indicates how far the country's women's golf has come on the strength of a strong 15-event home Tour, the Women's Pro Golf Tour, and some great show by the women golfers.

The LET's season finale featuring a field of 75 players takes place at Real Guadalhorce Club de Golf from November 27-30.

Diksha will play alongside Laura Fuenstueck and Brianna Navarossa, while Aditi plays with amateur Paula Martin Sampedra and Azahara Munoz.

Pranavi, who made a great comeback and finished in top-10 at Women's Indian Open, plays with fellow Indian, Avani Prashanth, who had a great rookie season, and Hannah Screen.

Hitaashee Bakshi plays with Celine Hebron and Chloe Williams.

After a year-long battle in the Order of Merit, it has all come down to the final event of the 2025 Ladies European Tour (LET) season.

Singapore's Shannon Tan and England's Mimi Rhodes go head-to-head in the season-ending tournament and will battle it out at Real Guadalhorce Club de Golf to earn the prestigious LET Order of Merit crown.

It's been an excellent 2025 for the duo with plenty of silverware between the pair. Tan leads the Order of Merit by 219.26 points ahead of Rhodes heading into the final event in Malaga.