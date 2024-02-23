Diksha, Pranavi in top five after first round in Morocco

Rabat (Morocco), Feb 23 (PTI) Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs got off to a great start, carding a fine two-under 71 each to lie tied fifth after the opening round of Lalla Meryem Cup on the Ladies European Tour here.

Advertisment

The two Indian golfers, who had Top-25 finishes in the Magical Kenya Ladies Open, suffered a double bogey each, but did well to birdie three of the five Par-5s that this course has.

Starting from the 10th, Diksha birdied the 12th and the 16th, but also dropped shots on the 13th and 18th for an even par stretch.

On the second nine, the front side of Royal Golf Dar es Salam, Diksha was in full flow with birdies on the second, third, fifth and eight, before a double bogey set her back on the closing ninth.

Advertisment

Pranavi was off to a flier with four birdies in first six holes but a bogey on 17th and a double on 18th meant she was just 1-under after her first nine. She had one bogey on first and two birdies on the fifth and the eighth for a 71.

Mexico’s Maria Fassi showed off her explosive power and fine form during the opening round, firing a flawless eight-under 65 to lead by three shots on the Par-73 golf course.

The 25-year-old, who represented Mexico at the Tokyo Olympics, started on the 10th and picked up three birdies within the first five holes. At the turn, the LPGA player fired up her flatstick to roll in three consecutive birdies before rolling in another two on holes five and eight.

Advertisment

Home favourite Ines Laklalech got the crowds fired up with a phenomenal first round of five-under-par. Spain’s Teresa Toscano, who earned her LET card through Q School in December, sits one shot behind Laklalech on four-under-par.

Fellow Spaniard Marta Martin, winner of the 2023 Amundi Czech Ladies Challenge on the LET Access Series (LETAS) sits in fourth on three-under-par.

There is a nine-way tie for fifth place and that includes the two Indians -- Diksha and Pranavi, and the 2023 LET Order of Merit winner Trichat Cheenglab. PTI Cor ATK ATK