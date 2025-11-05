Diksha, Pranavi lead four Indians in Aramco China golf

Shenzhen (China), Nov 5 (PTI) Indian golfers Diksha Dagar, Pranavi Urs, Avani Prashanth and Tvesa Malik will hope for positive results at the penultimate event of the Ladies European Tour that gets underway with the Aramco China Championship this week.

Back after a week off, Diksha returns to action skipping the Wistron Ladies Open, where Pranavi, Avani and Tvesa also played.

The event was reduced to 36 holes because of heavy rains.

Pranavi and Avani had earlier finished in Top-5 at the Hero Women's Indian Open but struggled at the Wistron Ladies Open. And come this weekend, both the golfers would be keen to bounce back from the difficult week.

Tvesa heads into this week having made the cut only once in her last 10 events, the exception being her home event.

The event will also feature last year's Order of Merit winner Chiara Tamburlini and current leader in the Order of Merit Shannon Tan.

Tan became Order of Merit leader this year with her win at the Hero Women's Indian Open last month and finished T-44 at the Wistron Ladies Open alongside Mimi Rhodes, who is her closest rival for the top spot in the Order of Merit.

Tamburlini has had a strong season this year as she is the only player in the top five on the Order of Merit who has not won a title this year and barring Casandra Alexander, she has played the least number of events amongst the top five.

Tamburlini has finished top 30 or better 14 times this season of which 11 times she has finished within the top 10. She has failed to make the cut on only two occasions this year.