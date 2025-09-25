Diksha ready to make amends in Ladies Open de France

Paris, Sep 25 (PTI) Indian golfer Diksha Dagar will be keen to make amends for last week’s missed cut when she tees off at the Lacoste Ladies Open de France here.

The two-time Ladies European Tour winner is one of the four Indians in the field, alongside Pranavi Urs, Tvesa Malik and rookie Avani Prashanth.

Diksha last week missed her first cut in more than five months.

All four Indians are in the afternoon wave.

At 20th place, Diksha is the highest ranked Indian on the Order of Merit, while Avani Prashanth (47th) is also expected to retain her card.

Pranavi Urs, who had a break due to injury is 83rd and Tvesa Malik, who had a modest season is way down as are Hitashee Bakshi, Vani Kapoor and Sneha Singh, who have not played all events.

The Ladies Open de France will be followed by the Hero Women’s Indian Open, but there is a one-week gap in between.

Meanwhile, Chiara Tamburlini is back at the scene of her second Ladies European Tour (LET) victory and ready to defend her Lacoste Ladies Open de France crown.

This year’s Lacoste Ladies Open de France marks the 35th edition of the tournament and will see 96 players including 17 French stars tee it up from 25-27 September. PTI Cor ATK