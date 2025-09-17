Diksha returns to action after a break as seven Indians play in La Sella

Alicante (Spain), Sep 17 (PTI) India’s Diksha Dagar will resume her quest for a first title of the season when she returns to action at the Euro 1 million La Sella Open after a short break.

Diksha, who took a break ahead of the busy closing part of the season, will be in the field alongside six other Indians Pranavi Urs, Tvesa Malik, rookie Avani Prashanth, Vani Kapoor, Hitaashee Bakshi and Ridhima Dilawari, playing on an invitation.

Seeking her first win of the season, Diksha will tee off with Klara Spilkova and Eleanor Givens. Pranavi plays with former Hero Women’s Indian Open winner, Camille Chevalier and Blanca Fernandez.

Germany’s Helen Briem, who secured her maiden Ladies European Tour (LET) victory at the 2024 La Sella Open catapulting herself into the limelight, returns to defend her title this week.

A field of 132 players representing 35 nationalities will tee it up in a 72-hole stroke play competition, and there will be a cut at the 36-hole mark to the top 60 professionals and ties.