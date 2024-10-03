Diksha returns to action in China to prepare for home event

Shenzhen (China), Oct 3 (PTI) Diksha Dagar will return to action on Friday after a two-week gap to compete in the Aramco Team Series Shenzhen, which she feels will help rejuvenated her for the home event, the Hero Women's Indian Open later this month.

After the KPMG Irish Ladies Open, Diksha skipped the La Sella Open and the Open de France and will now be captaining a four-member team, which also includes Moa Folke of Sweden and two Chinese players -- Xinyu Cao and Shaoyun Ding -- here.

The Shenzhen event has a 36-hole team competition for the first two days, and there is also a 54-hole individual stroke-play competition.

Diksha is the only Indian in action this week.

China's home star, Ruoning Yin is making her debut in the unique format. Yin has already enjoyed success this year in the team format, winning the Dow Championship alongside Jeeno Thitikul on the LPGA Tour.

The 22-year-old, ranked No. 4 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings, would be looking forward to the week ahead.

Another player, Xiyu Lin, would also be looking to impress in front of the home fans. Winner in Hong Kong last year, Xiyu now wants to win the team trophy here, the fourth this season and the first in China.

In 2023, Lin won her third Ladies European Tour (LET) title after defeating Korea's Jin Young Ko in a playoff at the Hong Kong Golf Club.

During the draft, Lin, the three-time LET winner and bronze medallist at the Paris Olympics, picked England's Liz Young and Spain's Marta Sanz Barrio in her team. PTI Cor AM AM AM