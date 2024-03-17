Diksha rides a roller-coaster to make cut on Epson Tour

Longwood (Florida), Mar 17 (PTI) Diksha Dagar had six birdies and an equal number of bogeys as she carded an even-par 71 to make the cut at the IOA Golf Classic here.

The Indian, who had shot 3-over 74 in the first round, totalled 3-over and made the final round on the line, as the cut was applied at 3-over.

Diksha, who is planning to play a few events on the Epson Tour, will also get some starts on the LPGA events, which are co-sanctioned with the Ladies European Tour (LET).

A two-time champion on LET, Diksha had a fine start in the second round with birdies on the first and third. She dropped a shot on the fourth, but a birdie on the sixth meant she had the momentum. However, back-to-back bogeys on the seventh and the eighth and a par on the ninth, meant she turned in an even par.

On the back nine, there were birdies on the 10th and the 11th, bogeys on the 13th and the 14th, followed by a birdie on the 16th with a bogey on the 17th as she ended the roller-coaster ride with even par.

Diksha is coming off two top-10 finishes on the Ladies European Tour, and will also play at next week's Epson Tour event, before getting back to the Ladies European Tour.

The top-three players at the end of day two had rounds of 66 or better, with Lindsey McCurdy leading the way by one shot after 36 holes. Lindsey carded 65, while Dewi Weber (66) was second and Chinese Taipei's Vivian Hou (63) was placed sole third.

Two players, Maria Galdiano (70-65) and Jessica Peng (66-69), are tied for fourth at 7-under.

The third and final round will see 66 players in action. This is the second event on the Epson Tour schedule in the United States and it is the second rung to the world's strongest ladies tour, LPGA Tour. PTI Cor AM AM AM