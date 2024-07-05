Diksha rises to tied 4th in Aramco Series London, Tvesa makes cut

London, Jul 5 (PTI) Indian golfer Diksha Dagar shot an impressive bogey-free 5-under 68, best round of the second day, to rise 45 places to tied fourth spot at the Aramco Series London here.

Another Indian Tvesa Malik (73-77) was 4-over and T-41st, as top 60 and ties made the cut at the Par-73 Centurion Golf Club.

Pranavi Urs, who had a disappointing 80 in the first round, retired with an injury.

Diksha, who was way down in T-49th place when the first round finally ended, made big amends in the second round as she carded 68 to get to 8-under for 36 holes to climb up the leaderboard.

Diksha, who started her second round late in the afternoon from the 10th tee, had two birdies on the back nine on 11th and 16th. She added three more birdies on the first, seventh and ninth.

Another Indian making the cut was Tvesa, runner-up at the Swiss Ladies Open last week. She was T-24 after the first round but fell dramatically on the back nine.

Even par for the first round, she parred the entire front nine but dropped shots on 10th and 11th. Then came a roller-coaster, as she birdied the Par-3 14th, but dropped a double bogey on Par-5 15th.

Then she birdied Par-4 17th and dropped a second double bogey on Par-5 18th to close at 4-over 77 and was T-41st.

Diksha, winner of two Ladies European Tour titles and third last year at Hero Women's Indian Open, is five shots behind the leader, Leona Maguire of Ireland. Maguire shot 66-72 for 8-under and England's Georgia Hall (70-70) was second at 6-under. Austrian Sarah Schober (67-75) was sole third while Diksha shared the fourth place with Welsh golfer Chloe Williams (69-74), Ines Laklalech of Morocco (72-71) and Laura Fuenfstueck of Germany (70-73) at 3-under.

In team competition, Team Nadaud with France's Nastasia Nadaud, Czechia's Kristyna Napoleaova, Spain's Mireia Prat and amateur George Brooksbank, set the early pace to reach 24-under.

They were joined by Team Hall, which had Georgia Hall, Hannah Burke alongside Morocco's Lina Belmati and amateur Shane Hart-Jones.

With both teams level on 24-under-par, they will feature in a play-off for victory at Centurion Club at the end of the third round on Saturday afternoon.

In the individual competition, Maguire holds a two-shot lead heading into the final round after carding a round of 72 (-1) to sit on eight-under-par.

The cut fell at +6 with 69 players making it through to the final day of the individual competition.