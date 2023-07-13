Diksha set for Aramco Series in London as world No. 2 Korda also tees off

London, Jul 13 (PTI) Two years after she won the team event with three other colleagues, Diksha Dagar, now a two-time individual winner on the Ladies European Tour, is back at the Centurion Club for the Aramco Team Series.

Diksha was then tied 12th in the individual event and that was her best individual result in the Aramco Series events.

Diksha, who has a win at the Czech Ladies Masters, has also had three other Top-10 finishes this season at the Belgium Ladies (T-6), Helsingborg Open (T-8) and the Amundi German Masters (T-3). That has seen her rise to fifth place on the Race to Costa Del Sol Order of Merit on LET.

India's other star, Aditi Ashok, who also has one win this year, led the OOM for a long while but is now second, as she has been playing on the LPGA of late.

Diksha will begin her first round with Anais Meyssonnier of France and Sweden's Sara Kjellker.

India's other player in the field is Vani Kapoor, who will play with the in-form Cara Gainer and Kim Metraux and will be among the early starters at the Centurion.

This season has been modest for Vani, whose best has been T-12 at South African Women's Open in the early stages of the season and this is her second Aramco Series event this year.

The field this week includes world number two Nelly Korda, who feels close to her best again and is excited for the challenge ahead as she returns to Europe.

The American arrived at Centurion Club following a back injury layoff which preceded missed cuts at both the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and U.S. Women's Open.

Yet, Korda feels her game is getting back to the levels she wants ahead of a busy summer.

Back in Europe for the first time in 2023, Korda will be boosted by her stellar record in the Aramco Team Series events, with the American winning last year's Sotogrande Individual event and finishing fourth in New York.

The stretch in Europe will see Korda compete at the Amundi Evian Championship and AIG Women's Open over the next month. PTI Cor AH AH