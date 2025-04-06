Diksha shoots 5-under to finish superb T-8 in South Africa

Johannesburg, Apr 6 (PTI) Diksha Dagar produced her best round of the week with a fine bogey-free back nine for a round of 5-under 68 that propelled her into the Top-10 at the end of the Joburg Ladies Open.

Diksha, who had rounds of 71-73, added 68 to finish 7-under and tied-eighth. It was Diksha's third top-11 finish of the season after coming in second in Morocco and T-11 in Women's NSW in Australia.

India's other star in the field, Pranavi Urs shot 1-under 72 and rose to T-39. Her scores were 70-77-72 to total even par for three days.

Avani Prashanth and Tvesa Malik had missed the cut.

England's Mimi Rhodes claimed her second Ladies European Tour (LET) title achieving back-to-back victories in her rookie season. This remarkable feat marks a significant milestone for the 23-year-old, setting an impressive tone for the 2025 season, after her recent triumph at the Ford Women's NSW Open in Australia just weeks earlier.

Leading by three shots heading into the final round, Rhodes carded 2-under 71 and totalled 14-under to hold off Lauren Walsh of Australia, who fought hard with a 68. Walsh totalled 13-under and fell short by one.

The tournament was reduced to 54 holes following heavy rainfall and a flooded course.

The former multiple winner on Hero Women's Golf Tour, Diksha, 2-under for two rounds, started well with a birdie on the first. She bogeyed the fourth and the sixth, but birdies on the fifth and the seventh kept her going at 1-under for the front nine.

The second nine was excellent with four birdies on the 10th, 13th, 14th and the 18th to get to 5-under for the day and 7-under for the tournament.

Pranavi had three birdies against two bogeys, one of which was on the 18th.

Rhodes started the day ahead of South Africa’s Casandra Alexander and Ireland’s Lauren Walsh who were both in T2.

The rising 23-year-old star produced a composed final day at Modderfontein Golf Club, carding three birdies, and posting a round of 71 (-2) to end the week on 14-under par despite weather conditions being tough this week due to heavy rainfall.

Despite hitting it slightly long on the 18th, which nearly saw a playoff on the cards, she was able to keep her cool and take par.

Only one-shot behind Rhodes was South Africa’s Casandra Alexander, who only dropped a shot on the seventh, to finish 13-under par. It was a close final day between the home favourite and the rookie. Alexander had previously won this event, back in 2021 at a different course, Soweto Country Club, and before it was co-sanctioned with the LET.

Germany's Helen Briem had a bogey-free final day, and finished in third place on 11-under par. The 19-year-old, who had her Dad on the bag this week, has started her season strong following last year’s successes. PTI Cor AM AM AM