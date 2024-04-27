Diksha slips in third round at South African Women's Open golf

Cape Town, Apr 27 (PTI) Indian golfer Diksha Dagar slipped down the leaderboard to Tied-35th spot in the third round with a disappointing card of 2-over 74 at the Investec South African Women's Open here.

Diksha, who shot 73-70 on the first two days, is now 1-over after being T-19 overnight at the par-72 Erinvale Country & Golf Estate.

Diksha, the lone Indian to make the cut, opened with five pars but then gave away three bogeys in the next four holes as she bogeyed the sixth, eighth and ninth holes.

On the back nine, she parred six holes in a row from the 10th to the 15th and then found her only birdie of the day on Par-5 16th and finished with two more pars.

In the final round, former champion Diksha, who also won the Czech Ladies Open and finished T-3 at Amundi German Masters and Hero Women's Indian Open in 2023, has been paired with Emily Penttila of Finland and England's Amy Taylor and will start from the 10th.

The other three Indians Vani Kapoor, Ridhima Dilawari and Tvesa Malik missed the cut.

Belgium's Manon de Roey, who held the sole lead at 8-under, pulled away with a solid round of 6-under 66 and is now 14-under and three shots ahead of the fast-charging Inez Laklalech of Morocco, who carded 7-under 65 and is now second at 11-under.

Lisa Pettersson had a fine round of 5-under 67 and was third at 10-under, while Kiwi Momoka Kobori had a 68 despite a triple bogey and a closing bogey. She also had eight birdies and was fourth.

Rosie Davies (71) and Gabriela Cowley (67) were tied fifth at 8-under.

South Africa's Nicole Garcia, who had the day's best card of 8-under 64 with nine birdies and a bogey, was tied seventh with Eleanor Givens (69) and Kim Metraux of Switzerland, who shot 68. The three were at 7-under in tied seventh place. PTI Cor AYG SSC SSC