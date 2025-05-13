Diksha stays in Top-10 of LET Order of Merit after Korea Championships

Seoul, May 13 (PTI) Indian golfer Diksha Dagar continued to be in the Top-10 of the Ladies European Tour’s Order of Merit, despite a tied 52nd place finish at the Aramco Korea Championships here.

The 24-year-old, who is now in her sixth year as a professional, finished with a score of six-over 222 at the New Korea Country Club.

Diksha is currently lying seventh in the Order of Merit and the leader is England’s Mimi Rhodes followed by fellow English golfer, Cara Gainer and French golfer, Perrine Delacour.

Diksha has twice won on the Ladies European Tour, and multiple times on her home Tour, the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour.

Barring once in 2020, Diksha has always been in the Top-60 of the LET, with the best two finishes being 14th place in 2019, the year she won her maiden LET title, and third place in 2023, the year she had her second LET success.

After a modest 2024, when she was 29th in the LET list, Diksha began in style with a runner-up finish, losing a play-off in the season-opener in Morocco. Of the eight events this season, one was cancelled in Australia, due to weather and Diksha has played all others.

Other than the second place at Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco, Diksha was also T-11th at NSW Open in Australia, T-8 in Joburg Open and T-9 in Women’s South African Open.

Pranavi Urs has also managed to keep her play at a good level. After being the top Indian in her rookie season in 2024 at T-17 with five Top-10s, she is 38th this year and right behind her rookie Avani Prashanth, who has also given a good account of herself in her first full season outside India.

Other Indians on the LET have been Aditi Ashok, who plays mostly on the LPGA but makes occasional appearances on LET and Tvesa Malik. Hitaashee Bakshi, Sneha Singh and Amandeep Drall have conditional status with limited starts available to them on the Tour.

The next event for the Indian women professionals will be the Dutch Ladies Open, starting May 16 where seven Indians will tee up as the Tour moves to Europe. PTI Cor ATK ATK