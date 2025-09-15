Diksha stays in Top-20 of LET Order of Merit at Swiss Ladies Open

Zug (Switzerland), Sep 15 (PTI) Golfer Diksha Dagar continues to be the top Indian on the Ladies European Tour's Order of Merit in the 19th place after the Swiss Ladies Open.

The two-time LET winner, who took a month-long break, skipping three events, is still well-placed in the Merit list with half a dozen events left on the schedule.

Diksha, who has five Top-10s this season, including a runner-up place, will play in France next two weeks before coming back home for the Indian Open, where she has finished in Top-3 in the past.

Next behind Diksha in the Order of Merit is rookie Avani Prashanth (43rd) and she also skipped Swiss Ladies Open and will play the La Sella Open in France and the Lacoste Ladies Open de France and the Indian Open.

Other Indians on the Merit list are Pranavi Urs (86th), Hitaashee Bakshi (107th), Vani Kapoor (109th), Aditi Ashok (128th), Tvesa Malik (145th), Ridhima Dilawari (149th), Sneha Singh (168th) and Amandeep Drall (178th).

The remaining events on the LET are La Sella Open, Lacoste Ladies Open de France, Hero Women's Indian Open, Wistron Ladies Open, Aramco China Championship and Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open de Espana.