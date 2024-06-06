Diksha stumbles, Shubhankar makes strong start

Helsingborg (Sweden) Jun 6 (PTI) Diksha Dagar of India ran into a terrible patch during the middle phase of her round, ending up with a modest 3-over 75 card on the first day of the Volvo Scandinavian Open here on Thursday.

In the men's section, Shubhankar Sharma, the lone Indian men’s player in the field, teed off from the tenth.

However, he had a great start with three birdies in a row from the 10th to the 12th. Three pars later he bogeyed the Par-4 16th and was 2-under through seven holes.

Playing the mixed event for the fourth year in a row, Diksha opened from the tenth and had four bogeys against one lone birdie.

After five pars, she bogeyed on 15th, 16th and the 18th. A birdie came her way on the fourth and then again dropped a shot on the seventh.

She will now need a very low round to make the cut.

The Scandinavian Open is a mixed event with 78 men from the DP World Tour playing alongside 78 women from the Ladies European Tour for a common prize pool.

South Africa’s Dylan Frittelli led the field with a bogey free 7-uner 65 and he was chased by Malaysia’s Gavin Green, who shot 66 with eight birdies and two bogeys.

The top woman player was local Swede Linn Grant, a past winner of the tournament with 5-under 67 and she was tied with Scottish players Scott Jamieson and David Law, Ireland’s Lauren Walsh, and Swedish Sebastian Soderberg, who was 5-under through just eight holes. PTI Corr UNG