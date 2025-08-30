Diksha stuns Sutthiviriyakul to move into semis as Indian juniors shine

Pune, Aug 30 (PTI) Indian shuttler Diksha Sudhakar produced a brilliant performance to upset ninth seed Pimchanok Sutthiviriyakul of Thailand 21-11 19-21 21-9 and advance to the women's singles semifinals of the late Sushant Chipalkatti India Junior International Grand Prix Badminton Tournament here on Saturday.

Dianka Waldia fought past compatriot Rishika Nandi 21-9, 13-21, 21-12 at the P. E. Society's Modern PDMBA Sports Complex.

In the mixed doubles quarterfinals, India's Bornil Aakash Changmai and Zenith Abbigail pulled off the biggest upset of the day by defeating the top-seeded pair Bhavya Chhabra and Angel Punera 23-21, 21-17 in an all-India contest.

Second seeds C Lalramsanga and Taarini Suri also advanced with a 21-18, 21-17 win over Thailand's Tachin Wiriyachairerk and Sarisa Janpeng. Another all-India clash saw Vansh Dev and Shravani Walekar edge out Divyansh Rawat and Dianka Waldia 21-16, 6-21, 21-14.

The women's doubles category also brought cheer for the home side in the quarterfinals as India's Aanya Bisht and Angel Punera displayed clinical form to beat Thailand's second seeds Phattharin Aiamvareesrisakul and Sarisa Jenpeng 21-14, 21-10. PTI AH AH PDS PDS