Diksha tied-14th; rookie Avani makes cut on her pro debut

Rabat (Morocco) Feb 8 (PTI) After an initial high, Diksha Dagar dropped two shots on the back nine and slipped to tied 14th after the second round of the Lalla Meryem Cup here.

She has rounds of 71-73 and is 3-under after two rounds at the Par-73 course at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam.

Also making the cut on her pro debut was the young Avani Prashanth, who added 74 to her first round 71 and is now 1-under 145.

She is Tied-24th, while the third Indian in the field, Tvesa Malik missed the cut with cards of 79-76.

With Top-60 and ties making the cut, 56 players made the cut which fell at 3-over.

The leader is Singapore’s Shannon Tan as she completed a strong second round firing 4-under 69.

Diksha, who was in top-10 after Day 1, birdied twice on the front nine and rose up the leaderboard. However, she dropped shots on the 10th and the 18th with no birdies in between to finish even par for the day.

Avani had two birdies and one bogey on the front nine had two bogeys and no birdies on the back nine for a card of 1-over 74.

Singapore’s Tan, who started the day on the 10th tee, had a shaky start with bogeys on holes 10, 13, and 16, but pulled it back on the front nine.

The 20-year-old had a swing of birdies on holes one, two, and three, before also putting back-to-back birdies on five and six. PTI Corr UNG