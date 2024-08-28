Diksha to lead Indian challenge in Women's Irish Open

Carton House (Ireland), Aug 28 (PTI) India's Diksha Dagar will be keen to make amends for her disappointing show at the Olympic Games and the AIG Women's Open when she tees off against a strong field at the 2024 KPMG Women's Irish Open golf tournament here.

Diksha leads a strong four-member Indian contingent, including Pranavi Urs, Tvesa Malik Sandhu and Ridhima Dilawari for the four-day event which carries a purse of 400,000 Euros at The O'Meara Course.

The 22-year-old Diksha, a two-time winner on the Ladies European Tour, has had a decent season with three top-10 finishes of which T-3 in Johannesburg was the best. She has also had a few top-20 finishes, but it has still been modest as compared to 2023 when she had almost ten top-10 finishes, including a win in Czech Ladies and third place in Hero Women's Indian Open at home.

Pranavi, a rookie on LET this year, has also had three top-10s including tied-third at Helsingborg.

Tvesa, making a comeback this year after a season in wilderness, came within a whisker of her maiden win at the VP Swiss Bank Ladies Open, where she lost in a play-off. She was also tied-10th at Helsingborg.

The trio alongside Ridhima will be hoping to begin the latter stages of 2024 well to set the tone.

The field includes Georgia Hall, who is excited and ready to tee up at The O'Meara Course.

The English star, who was named in her fifth European Solheim Cup Team on Monday, will be playing in her first Women's Irish Open.

It's been a busy summer for Hall, who played at the Paris Olympic Games and back-to-back weeks in Scotland, but she is looking forward to playing in Ireland.

The two-time LET winner has had two weeks of links golf with a T-12 finish at the ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open and T-22 at the AIG Women's Open. PTI Cor SSC SSC SSC