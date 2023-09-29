Diksha to lead India's challenge in Women's Indian Open golf

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) The in-form Diksha Dagar will spearhead the Indian challenge at the Hero Women's Indian Open, the flagship Ladies European Tour (LET) event in Asia, to be held here next month.

Diksha, the highest ranked Indian in LET, will lead the country's challenge at the 2023 edition of India's National Open, which will have a field of 120 players from more than 25 countries.

Held at a key juncture in the season, with only two more events scheduled after it, the tournament will be played from October 19 to 22 and held at the resplendent DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram.

The Women's Indian Open will see considerable interest from players who will jostle for the top spots on the Race to Costa Del Sol (the Order of Merit for LET), while many others including some Indian names will be hoping to do well to get their full playing rights for 2024.

This year's edition boasts of an impressive field with three of the top four players in the LET Order of Merit entering the event -- No. 2 Ana Pelaez Trivino of Spain, No. 3 Diksha of India and No. 4 Trichat Cheenglab of Thailand.

Former champions in the field will include Christine Wolf (2019), Becky Morgan (2018) and Camille Chevalier (2017).

The LET will have two more events scheduled after the Women's Indian Open and they will be the Aramco Team Series in Riyadh and the Tour Championships, the Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open de Espana.

The DLF Golf and Country Club is hosting the event for the 13th time since the event was introduced in 2007. The event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19.