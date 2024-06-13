Diksha to lead strong Indian challenge in Italian Open golf

Rome, Jun 13 (PTI) Experienced Diksha Dagar will look to leave behind a rare missed cut, when she leads a strong five-member Indian contingent at the 2024 Ladies Italian Open starting here tomorrow. Diksha will return to action here, after a rare missed cut last week.

The Indian star, who is headed to the Olympic Games in Paris, is just outside the Top-10 on the Ladies Order of Merit, where she was third last year.

Diksha is one of the five Indians in the field this week, with rookie Pranavi Urs, experienced Tvesa Malik, Vani Kapoor and Ridhima Dilawari also teeing up at the Golf Nazionale, which is hosting the event for the first time.

Diksha had nine Top-10s last year including a win in the Czech Ladies Open and a third place finish at the Hero Women's Indian Open.

This year she has had two Top-10 finishes, including a third place at Joburg Open.

She will tee off in the afternoon session, as will Tvesa, who this year achieved her first international win on the Sunshine Tour in South Africa, and had her first Top-10 on the LET since 2021.

In 2021, Tvesa had five tops, including T-10 at the Italian Open. Also teeing off in the afternoon will be Ridhima, while Pranavi and Vani will play in the morning session.

While Diksha is currently 11th on the LET Order of Merit, Pranavi, with three Top-10s this season, is 13th. Her best came in her last start, the Dormy Open in Helsingborg, where finished tied third, after being in lead for a while.

Among the locals looking for a win will be Alessandra Fanali, 24, who is hoping to become the first Italian player to lift the famous trophy. She finished runner-up as an amateur last time when she was just out of college. Now she is the highest ranked Italian women's player.

This year she was runner-up in the season-opening Magical Kenya Ladies Open before finishing T-14 in the Aramco Saudi Ladies International. She had a back injury after that, but is now ready to go.