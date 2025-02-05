Diksha, Tvesa joined by rookie Avani in Morocco

Rabat (Morocco), Feb 5 (PTI) The experienced Diksha Dagar and Tvesa Malik will be joined by rookie Avani Prashanth as the Indian women's challenge on the Ladies European Tour (LET) begins this week with the Lalla Meryem Cup at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam.

Avani will be making her debut in a pro event after coming through the LET Q-School.

Pranavi Urs, the top ranked Indian at 17th in last year's LET Order of Merit, will start her season next week at Aramco Series in Riyadh. Pranavi will join Diksha, Tvesa and Aditi Ashok.

Thereafter Pranavi, Diksha and Avani will proceed for three events to Australia.

Diksha has fine memories of the 2024 Lalla Meryem Cup, where she finished in Top-10 and she will be looking to better that. Interestingly Pranavi, who was tied fifth last year, is skipping the event this season.

Tvesa returns to the event after a long gap since 2019 when she made the cut and finished T-41.

Avani, who won a few professional titles in India on Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour, while being an amateur, also won on LET Access Series. She is now set for the Ladies European Tour and plans to a extensive schedule.

Avani will be the first of the Indians to tee off and she goes from the 10th with Blanca Fernandez of Spain and Thailand's Aunchisa Utama at 8.50 am.

Tvesa Malik is paired with Sanna Nuutinen of Finland and Norwegian Dorthea Forbrigd from 10th tee at 1 pm and Diksha will play with Slovenian Pia Babnik and Local star Ines Laklalech from the 10th tee at 140pm.

Defending champion Bronte Law, 29, is back hoping to get her 2025 season off to a flying start at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam.

The three-time LET winner, Law, who got married in the off-season, produced a stunning comeback in 2024, firing a final round 64 (-9) to finish ahead of France's Pauline Roussin-Bouchard and Spain's Fatima Fernandez Cano.

The Englishwoman will be playing alongside five representatives from Morocco -- all playing on home soil including Ines Laklalech, who carried her nation's flag at the 2024 Olympic Games, Maha Haddioui, Lina Belmati, Malak Bouraeda, and 15-year-old Sofia Cherif Essakali, who is the youngest player in the field. PTI Cor AH AH