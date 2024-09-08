Dilip finishes last in men's 400m T47 final

Paris, Sep 7 (PTI) India's Dilip Gavit Mahadu signed off his campaign with a disappointing 8th place finish in men's 400m T47 final at the Paralympics here on Saturday.

The 21-year-old from Maharashtra, who had won a gold medal at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian para Games, clocked 49.99 to finish last in the eight-man final.

In round 1, Dilip had finished third in his heat to reach the final.

Dilip's right arm is amputated from below the elbow, making him eligible to compete in classification T46, which is for track and field athletes who have a single amputation above or below the elbow. PTI ATK AH AH