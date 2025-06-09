Dilip Vengsarkar, Diana Edulji appointed MCA advisors

Mumbai, Jun 9 (PTI) Dilip Vengsarkar and Diana Edulji were on Monday appointed cricket advisors for the Mumbai Cricket Association during its apex council meeting here.

The existing members of the MCA's Cricket Improvement Committee, which is headed by former Mumbai pacer Raju Kulkarni, were also reappointed.

The other members are, former Mumbai player Sahil Kukreja and former India cricketer Preeti Dimri.

"The existing members of the Cricket Improvement Committee have been reappointed, taking into account the commendable performance of all MCA teams across age groups and formats during the previous season," MCA said.

"The decision ensures continuity and builds upon the positive momentum achieved so far," it added.

Last year, the MCA had appointed Milind Rege as the advisor for men's cricket while former India captain Edulji was given the same role for women's cricket.

Former Mumbai cricketer Rege had passed away in February.

"Dilip sir's involvement with the MCA will play a key role in strengthening our grassroots cricket structure. Diana ma'am's outstanding contribution to Mumbai cricket remains a constant source of inspiration," said MCA president Ajinkya Naik. PTI DDV AM DDV AM AM