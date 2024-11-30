Dilraj, Kujur, Kushwaha run riot as India hammer Chinese Taipei 16-0 to make Jr Asia Cup semis

Muscat, Nov 30 (PTI) Defending champions India delivered a commanding performance to storm into the semi-finals of the men's Junior Asia Cup hockey tournament with a resounding 16-0 win over Chinese Taipei here on Saturday.

Dilraj Singh led the charge with four goals, while Rosan Kujur and Sourabh Anand Kushwaha scored hat-tricks, as India completely outclassed their opponents.

With three consecutive victories, the PR Sreejesh-coached side sits atop Pool A with nine points, ahead of Japan (6) and has qualified for the last-four with a round to spare.

India will face Korea in their final group match on December 1, with the semifinals scheduled for December 3.

India began cautiously, with Yogember Rawat opening the scoring in the 7th minute.

However, the floodgates opened in the second quarter as Sourabh Kushwaha (20th, 28th), Dilraj Singh (17th), and Rosan Kujur (23rd) combined to give India a 5-0 lead at halftime.

The third quarter saw India at their ruthless best, netting eight goals.

Kujur completed his hat-trick with strikes in the 32nd and 42nd minutes, while Dilraj added two more in the 40th and 45th minutes.

Arshdeep Singh (37th, 44th), Priyobarta Talem (31st), and Sharda Nand Tiwari (39th) joined the scoring spree.

In the final quarter, Araijeet Singh Hundal (54th) opened the scoring before Dilraj completed his four-goal blitz in the 57th minute.

Kushwaha wrapped up the match with his third goal in the 58th minute, sealing India’s dominant display.

Chinese Taipei’s defense was overwhelmed throughout the match, unable to cope with India’s relentless pressure.

Goalkeeper Ting-Shuo made a valiant save in the 35th minute, but his efforts were not enough to stem the tide as India’s attacking prowess left the Taipei defense inundated and struggling to contain wave after wave of Indian attacks.

This tournament doubles as a qualifier for next year’s FIH Hockey Junior World Cup, which will be hosted by India.

The top six teams will qualify, but as hosts, India have already secured their spot. Having finished already among top six, the seventh-placed team will also earn a berth.

India have been the most successful team in Junior Asia Cup history with four titles (2004, 2008, 2015, 2023). PTI TAP ATK