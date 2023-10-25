Dipali Gursale, Prashant Koli break national records to win weightlifting gold

Panaji, Oct 25 (PTI) Maharashtra's Dipali Gursale and Prashant Koli of Services created new national records on the opening day of the weightlifting competition to clinch the gold medals in the 37th National Games here on Wednesday.

In the women's 45 kg category, Gursale improved the national mark in snatch with a lift of 75 kg. She went on to lift a total of 165 kg to claim Maharashtra's first gold in this edition of the Games.

West Bengal's Chandrika Tarafdar broke the clean & jerk national record to secure the silver while T Priya Darshini of Telengana bagged the bronze medal at the Campal Sports Village.

Gursale, who hails from Sangli district, broke Komal Kohar's snatch record of 74 kg and Jhilli Dalabehera's total record of 164 kg. Chandrika Tarafdar also broke Jhilli's clean & jerk record of 94 Kg.

Later, Koli managed to pip Maharashtra's Mukund Aher for the men's 55 kg gold medal by beating the latter's national mark in snatch by one kilogram. He lifted an aggregate of 253 kg (115 in snatch and 138 in C&J) to add a second gold medal to Services' tally. S Guru Naidu of Andhra Pradesh won the bronze.

In the women's 49kg category, Gyaneshwari Yadav clinched the gold after lifting a total of 177 kg. Preeti of Haryana secured the silver with a total of 174kg while former Asian champion in the 45 Kg, Jhilli Dalbehera finished with a bronze medal, lifting 167 kg.

Charu Pesi of SSCB secured gold in the 61kg men's category, lifting a total of 267 kg, just one kilogram more than Assam's Sidhanta Gogoi who finished with the silver medal. Subham Todkar of Maharashtra secured bronze with a total lift of 263kg.

In the women's 55kg, Phamdom Ranibala Devi of Manipur clinched gold with a total lift of 196 kg. Shrabani Das of West Bengal secured silver with a total lift of 187 kg. Odisha's Sneha Soren secured bronze lifting 186 kg.

Elsewhere, Haryana bagged both the netball gold medals at the Campal Multipurpose Indoor stadium to move into second position in the medal standings.

Haryana men beat Kerala 45-42 in a tightly fought final to secure the gold medal while the women beat Karnataka 58-52 to be on top of the podium.

In the men's bronze medal match, Jammu & Kashmir and Delhi played out an exciting 73-73 draw to be declared joint winners.

In the women's bronze medal match, Delhi and Telangana were also declared joint winners after the match ended in a 64-64 tie.

At the Peddem Multipurpose Indoor Stadium, Maharashtra's Adarsh Anil Bhoir clinched the gold medal in men's trampoline gymnastics competition ahead of Manu Murali of SSCB and Ayush Sanjay Muley of Maharashtra who won silver and bronze respectively.

Maharashtra's women’s rhythmic gymnastics team comprising Kimaya Amalesh Karle, Nishka Chintamani Kale, Richa Sagar Chordia and Sanyukta Kale secured gold ahead of Jammu & Kashmir, who won silver, and Haryana, who won bronze.

At the Athletics Stadium in Bambolim, women's Rugby 7s got underway with top seeds Odisha women dominating Goa with a 52-0 win in the first match of Pool A. Fourth seed Kerala beat Bihar 40-5 in another Pool A match.

In Pool B, second seeded Maharashtra beat Karnataka 48-0 while West Bengal got the better of Delhi 38-10.

In the men's matches, Haryana beat Goa 31-0 in Pool A. In the other match of the group, Odisha edged past Kerala 15-12 to start with a win. In Pool B, West Bengal beat Punjab 19-7 while Maharashtra defeated Bihar 19-12. PTI AH AH PDS PDS