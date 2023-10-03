Dipika-Harinder duo enters semifinals, assures India a medal in mixed doubles

Hangzhou, Oct 3 (PTI) Dipika Pallikal and Harindar Pal Singh Sidhu came-from-behind to enter the mixed doubles semifinals of the squash competition to assure India of a medal at the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

Dipika and Harinder defeated Jemyca Aribado and Andrew Garica of Philippines 7-11, 11-5, 11-4 in the quarterfinals match.

But it was curtains for India's Tanvi Khanna as she lost to Satomi Watanabe in the women's singles quarterfinals 5-11, 6-11, 12-14.

In the mixed doubles, Philippines started the game well and built a 9-6 lead from where they won it easily.

But Dipika and Harinder regrouped quickly in the next two games to win as their rivals struggled to hit the front wall regularly and failed to retrieve the ball effectively.

In the morning session, Dipika and Harinder Sidhu breezed past Japan's Risa Sugimoto and Tomotaka Endo 2-0 (11-5 11-5) in Pool A, while Anahat Singh teamed up with Abhay Singh to beat Hong Kong's Tsz Wing Tong and Ming Hong Tang in 2-0 (11-10 11-8) in Pool D.

Later in the day, Sourav Ghosal will face Japan's Tsukue Ryunosuke in the men's last-eight round match.