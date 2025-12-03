Disappointed, it's my last World Cup with Burras: Head coach Stacy

Chennai, Dec 3 (PTI) Triple Olympic medallist and decorated coach Jay Stacy came into the FIH Junior World Cup hoping to guide Australia to their second tournament title after a gap of 28 years but he is instead returning home disappointed after failing to make the quarterfinals.

This is his last assignment with the Australian men's U21 team that entered the tournament on a high after winning the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia recently.

The 'Burras', who last won the Junior World Cup in 1997 in Milton Keynes, England, prevailed 5-3 against Bangladesh before losing 3-8 to pool toppers France to finish second, which was not enough to qualify for the knockouts.

"Yeah, it's my last World Cup as junior team coach because we have a development strategy in Hockey Australia that a junior team coach will a have full four-year term, so that's my maximum four years," Stay, the former star drag-flicker, said after the 3-1 win over Korea in their last Pool F match on Tuesday.

"But it doesn't mean I can't be involved because I am still in the bigger network. Someone from the network will become the next head coach and if I am needed I am there. I am happy to help because I like to develop the young players." Stacy's focus will now shift to the upcoming Hockey India League next year, where he will be coaching Kalinga Lancers.

"Yes, the focus is still on this tournament now but soon enough, by January, it will shift to HIL," he said.

Stacy said the loss against France put paid to their hopes.

"After the match against France our chances were just over. In Madurai some of the teams have scored big goals. There was a little bit of madness in that match but it didn't go according to plan," he said.

"It is disappointing but we are always trying to win tournaments. We have a good pathways programme in Australia but we did play the way we wanted, we didn't get to train that much before coming here. We arrived one week before. We were in Johor together but that was a different team.

"Few changes here, we are always trying to evolve the squad and give everyone a chance and then finally come up with the best team," Stacy said.

"Hockey at this level is all about momentum and energy and the momentum swung towards France after the first half." Stacy said because of exams and few injuries, Australia were not able to field their best squad here.

"We were not able to select our best 18." It is also the first time that 24 teams are participating in the Junior World Cup, and Stacy was not very happy with the format and scheduling.

"It is difficult to accept but, with this new schedule, it is difficult. Now, if we can continue to win, we can finish ninth in the tournament after losing one match. That's the harsh reality of this format with so many teams," he said.

"Eventually it all came down to one match against France but one half of good hockey won't win you matches." Australia will next take on Japan in their first classification match here on Thursday.