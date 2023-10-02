Disappointing day for Indian canoers and kayakers

Hangzhou, Oct 2 (PTI) India's canoers and kayakers endured a disappointing outing as none of them managed to secure a podium finish despite featuring in four finals at the Asian Games here on Monday.

Niraj Verma finished seventh in the men's single canoe 1000m with a timing of 4:36.314s.

The Indian team of Ribason Singh Ningthoujam and Philem Gyaneshwor Singh finished eighth in the men's canoe double 500m final, clocking 1:54.723s.

The Indian women's teams finished last in the kayak double 500m and canoe double 500m finals.

While the duo of Binita Chanu Oinam and Parvathy Geetha clocked 2:07.440s in the kayak double 500m, Megha Pradeep logged 2:17.614s in the canoe double 500m. PTI APA TAP