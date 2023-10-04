Disappointing day for Indian riders in Equestrian at Asian Games

Hangzhou, Oct 4 (PTI) Indian riders failed to qualify for the finals of both individual and team jumping events of equestrian competition at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.

In the individual jumping qualifier, Yash Nensee with his horse D A Mour Du Wenuphar finished at 41st position after round 2 with a total penalty of 23 (4 + 19).

The other two Indian riders -- Kirat Singh Nagar and Tejas Dhingran, were eliminated.

In the team jumping event, India thus failed to advance to the finals.

India has won two medals — one gold in the dressage team event and one bronze in the dressage individual event — at the ongoing Asian Games.

In earlier editions, India had won 12 medals — three bronze, three silver and six bronze — in Equestrian at the Asian Games.