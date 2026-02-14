Disappointing finish for Indian golfers in Riyadh

Riyadh, Feb 14 (PTI) It was a disappointing day for the Indians as Avani Prashanth carded a 73 on the final day to finish Tied-39 at the 2026 PIF Saudi Ladies International at Riyadh Golf Club here.

Avani, playing her second season on the Ladies European Tour (LET), carded 69-71-68-73 for a total of 7-under.

As for the other two Indians who made the cut, Aditi Ashok (72-69-71-74) was 2-under and T-58th, while Pranavi Urs (73-69-71-74) was 11-under and T-60.

Diksha Dagar and Hitaashee Bakshi had earlier missed the cut.

Charley Hull stormed to a fifth Ladies European Tour (LET) title, winning the 2026 PIF Saudi Ladies International by one stroke.

The English star began the day three shots behind the leaders in a share of 11th place but fired a round of 65 (-7) to set the clubhouse target of 19-under-par.

World number five Hull went on a run on her back nine and was six-under-par in her final seven holes to secure the 2026 PIF Saudi Ladies International crown.

South Africa’s Casandra Alexander (68) and Japan’s Akie Iwai (67) ended the week in a share of second place on 18-under-par just one shot behind Hull.

Spain’s Carlota Ciganda and Korea’s Hye-Jin Choi ended in a tie for fourth place on 17-under-par.

England’s Mimi Rhodes, Korea’s Ina Yoon and Japan’s Nasa Hataoka were one shot further back with three players rounding out the top 10 in T9.

In the LET Order of Merit, Hull sits at the top of the rankings with 500 points ahead of Alexander in second with 275 points and Ciganda third with 162.50 points.

The LET season has a one-week break before it heads to Australia for a four-week stretch of tournaments starting with the Ford Women’s NSW Open at Wollongong Golf Club. PTI Corr PDS PDS PDS