Disappointing run continues for Indian swimmers at World Championships

Singapore, Jul 29 (PTI) Indian swimmers continued to disappoint at the World Aquatics Championships with none of them making it past the heats for the third straight day here on Tuesday.

In his signature event, the 200m butterfly, seasoned campaigner Sajan Prakash finished a poor 24th, missing out on a place in the semifinals. The 31-year-old, who had become the first Indian swimmer to earn direct Olympic qualification at the Tokyo Games, clocked 1:59.33s.

The top 16 moved to the semifinals.

The result marked the end of Prakash's campaign at the ongoing championships, following his 43rd-place finish in the 200m freestyle on Monday.

In the men's 800m freestyle, Aryan Nehra was placed 23rd with an under-par time of 8:21.30s. Only the top eight progressed to the final.

Nehra had clocked a personal best time of 08:00.76s in the previous edition of the championships in 2023. His campaign also came to an end. He had finished 57th among 91 swimmers in the 50m butterfly.

SP Likith finished 50th in men's 50m backstroke with a timing of 28.45s to wrap up his campaign.